CLEVELAND, OH – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced on a press conference call that the Ohio Teamsters Local 52 and its nearly 800 members will receive $84.9 million in pension restoration funding from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC). This funding is a direct result of the passage of the Butch Lewis Act as a part of the American Rescue Plan which Brown helped write and pass.

 “Today, we are putting money back in the pockets of hard-working Ohioans and are keeping our promise to the Teamsters Local 52, by restoring the retirement security they’ve earned,” said Brown. “After years of advocacy by workers, retirees, and small business owners, democrats in Congress and this administration finally saved the pensions that union workers in Cleveland earned over a lifetime, with no cuts. This pension fix will help local workers and the businesses that employ them to grow and continue providing living wages and dignified work for Ohioans.”


