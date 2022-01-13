WAVERLY— The Pike County Sheriff's Office is currently taking applications for the position of full-time, Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy-certified deputies.
According to an informational post from the Sheriff's office, eligible candidates must meet all of the following standards:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- At least 21 years of age
- Have a minimum of a High School Diploma (or GED equivalent)
- Have a current Ohio Peace Officer Certification
- Pass a stringent criminal background check (which may include
- a CVSA, computerized voice stress analyzer or polygraph test)
- Possess a valid Ohio Driver's License
- Have a clean driving record (as determined by the PCSO insurance providers standards)
- Able to work 40 flexible hours per week (with unpredictable overtime
- hours and schedule adjustments with little to no advanced notice)
- Be able to read, write and fluently speak the English language
- Submit to and pass a Drug Screen Test prior to employment
This position is responsible for serving the needs of the public on behalf of Sheriff Tracy D. Evans. These deputies will be the first point of contact with the citizens of our communities, so a professional appearance, attitude and conduct is imperative.
Some responsibilities will include, but are not limited to; patrol of assigned areas of the county to aid in the detection and prevention of criminal activity, respond to calls for service, enforcement of all applicable laws, conducting thorough investigations concerning citizen complaints and/or calls for service, completing appropriate documentation, filing necessary charges, taking suspects into custody, collecting, preserving and submitting evidence, serving court documents and testifying in court, assist other units and work with other agencies as necessary, responsible for ensuring the care and maintenance of assigned vehicle and other equipment, maintaining required licenses, qualifications and/or certifications necessary for the performance of your job duties, attend training and/or meetings as required by the Sheriff.
Prior experience is preferred but not required.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office operates under a collective bargaining agreement with the F.O.P. Benefits include:
- Starting pay of $19.87 per hour
- Annual retention bonus
- Health, Dental and Life insurance benefits Four paid personal days annually
- Ten paid holidays
- Sick leave accrued at the rate of 4.6 hours per pay period
- Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) employer contributes 18.1%
Employment applications can be obtained at the Pike County Sheriff's Office, located at 14050 U.S. Rt. 23 in Waverly.
