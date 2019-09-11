The Pike County Dogwood Quilters have been hard at work creating this year’s quilt and runner to be raffled off at the upcoming 35th Annual Beaver Oktoberfest.
Raffle tickets will be available at all branches of the Pike County Public Library.
Pictured (not in order) here with the quilt are Dogwood Quilters Mary Ward, Ruth Slagle, Diana VanHoy, Vesta Spriggs, Sandy Brown, Beverly Lawson, Rita Nord, Jean Dickerson, and Alice Ward.
The Beaver Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 3 through Oct. 6.
