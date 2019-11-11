Two people were injured in a crash on Hay Hollow Road on Sunday, according to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).
According to OSP, the crash occurred on Nov. 10 at 12:34 p.m., when a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Corey Reed, 32, of Arendtsville, Pennsylvania, “failed to yield half the roadway while traveling southeast on Hay Hollow Road approximately one-half mile north of Wickline Road,” striking a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 16-year-old Desirae Swepston of Beaver head-on.
After being extracted mechanically from the vehicle, Swepston was transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. As of the time of the OSP press release, she was listed in stable condition.
Reed was transported by Pike County EMS to Adena Medical Center.
Assisting on scene were the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Pike EMS, Huntington Twp. Fire Department, Jackson Twp. Fire Department, Medcare, and Medflight.
The crash remains under investigation.
