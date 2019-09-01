On the first of August, Dr. Todd Burkitt assumed a new role as superintendent of the Ross-Pike Educational Service District. Burkitt resigned as superintendent of the Scioto Valley Local School District at the end of the 2018-2019 school year and was replaced by Wes Hairston.
While working for the Ross-Pike Educational Service District, Burkitt splits his time between the district office in Chillicothe and in Piketon.
The Ross-Pike Educational Service District works with local districts “to provide cooperative opportunity for students that would be too costly for the district to do itself,” according to Burkitt.
Ross-Pike Educational Service District provides “a vast array of professional development opportunities,” including curriculum, bus certification, gifted and special education units, and preschool.
“In the last 20 years, I’ve had a relationship with the Educational Service District,” Burkitt said.
Twenty years ago, Burkitt began his administrative career in education as assistant principal and then principal of Jasper Elementary before becoming the director of school improvement at Scioto Valley Local School District. Twelve years ago, Burkitt replaced Steve Martin as Scioto Valley Local School District’s superintendent when Martin retired.
“Many of the programs we provide through the Educational Service District, I had experience in (from) working in the district, both as director of school improvement and, of course, as a superintendent.”
As director of school improvement, Burkitt served as a coordinator in multiple areas, such as curriculum, testing and special education.
According to Burkitt, he was looking for a “different professional challenge” when he accepted the superintendent position at Ross-Pike Educational Service District.
“It was a great opportunity and a professional challenge because it admittedly is a different type of job, but I like to be challenged,” Burkitt said. “I like the mission of the Educational Service District.”
A Pike County native and resident, Burkitt graduated from Piketon High School in 1992. His wife, Amy, graduated from Piketon High School as well, in 1994. Burkitt’s parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews were also graduates of Piketon High School.
Burkitt earned a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education from Ohio University, a Master’s degree and Educational Specialist degree in school administration (as well as his principal and superintendent licensure) from the University of Dayton, and a Doctorate of Education degree from California Coast University.
Prior to his administrative career, Burkitt taught fifth-grade science at Western Elementary and OWA/high school math at Piketon High School through the Pike County Career Technology Center.
“I think in education our job is to provide opportunity for boys and girls who go to our school districts, and our task, our goal is to help students achieve what they want out of life, whether that’s working with the CTC or cooperative programs through early entrance college,” said Burkitt.
“I love telling students, whether in a hallway or a classroom, education is a tool. It can provide what you want for your life and what you want your life to look like, but you only get out of it what you want to put into it,” Burkitt said. “I encourage students, whatever they’re doing, to put (their) best effort into it and see what happens. If it’s meant to be, it will be, and if it’s not meant to be, (they) will never regret trying as hard as they could.”
“There’s a lot of reliving the past when you’re at a district, or at any job, for 20 years,” Burkitt confided. “You see your work family more than you see your biological family. By far, the things that I’m taking with me are relationships: relationships with staff, relationships with students.”
“I will miss seeing my work family and students (at Scioto Valley Local School District), “ said Burkitt. “But at the same time, I’m looking forward to new challenges and building new relationships. I’m blessed and fortunate to have this new opportunity.”
