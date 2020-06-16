The Pike County Sheriff's Office recently recovered two confirmed stolen vehicles, according to Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson.
Nelson reported that on Wednesday, June 10, while investigating a citizen tip of possible illegal drug activity, the sheriff and deputies recovered the two stolen vehicles mentioned above as well as another vehicle that had the vehicle identification plate and numbers removed.
"All three vehicles were located at a residence at 89 Fuller Road," the Pike County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page. "The investigation is continuing, and Sheriff Nelson would like to thank the public for calling in tips of any type of suspected illegal activity."
"It is very important that we receive these tips and calls from the public," stated Sheriff Nelson. "Please know that we are taking your information seriously and are working to investigate as quickly as possible".
Tips can be called in anonymously to the tip line or to investigators at any time day or night, according to the sheriff's office. The anonymous tip line at the Pike County Sheriff's Office can be reached by calling 740-947-2111 and then pressing the number 5.
Nelson also reported that during the investigation a traffic stop was made on a vehicle which resulted in finding the occupants with open containers of alcohol as well as possible illegal drugs.
"The vehicle was towed and impounded and charges filed," according to the sheriff's office. "Once the drug testing results are returned a case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury."
On Monday, Nelson put a reminder on the sheriff's office Facebook page "that it is a good rule of thumb to record make, model and serial numbers of firearms, brand name and serial number of TVs and other electronics, vehicle identification numbers as well as vehicle tag numbers of all motor vehicles. Also identifying numbers of power tools and lawn equipment. Make a list of all your property and put it in a safe place that you can quickly and easily access should any of your property be stolen. Having all pertinent information allows law enforcement to get property entered as stolen quickly and increases chances of stolen property being recovered."
"Do not leave property in vehicles such as phones, iPads, tablets, etc., that are visible from the outside," Nelson stated. "If you need to leave something in your vehicle, place it in the trunk where it is secure and cannot be seen.
"Darkness is a thief’s best friend. Adding a few lights around your property can be a good deterrent and make your property less appealing to would-be thieves."
