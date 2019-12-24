The weather is far from frightful outside this Christmas, but that’s okay because locals are dreaming of far more than a white Christmas this year.
Recently the News Watchman reached out to locals to find out what they are dreaming of this holiday season, and their Christmas wishes ranged widely from good health and love to world peace.
Toni Hafer Holt, of Waverly, dreams of spending quality time with family.
“Spending the time with my family and getting lots of cuddles from our new granddaughter is what I am dreaming of this year,” Holt said.
With a thankful heart, Bill Schobelock, of Columbus and formerly of Ray, has a similar wish in mind.
“I made it through three procedures at the hospital last week and am looking forward to seeing the grandchildren at Christmas,” he said.
Chastity Noble, of Waverly, wishes others have the things they need at Christmas.
“My wish is for the ones in need to get help,” said Noble. “Whether it be food, help with bills, shelter, love, help during sickness, kindness, and caring.”
Pike County teacher Tara Bowen, of Kingston, wishes her children well during the holidays and always.
“My wish is that all of my students are safe, happy, and taken care of during winter break,” said Bowen.
Doris Atkinson, of Waverly, has a broad-reaching wish.
“I dream of peace and understanding all over the world,” she said.
Pastor Ronnie Hines, of Beaver, shares in Atkinson’s dream for the world.
“I wish our world would work like it did at one time,” said Hines. “‘I dream of peace on Earth.”
On behalf of everyone at the Pike County News Watchman, Merry Christmas. May all your Christmas dreams and wishes come true!
