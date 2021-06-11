Nelsonville, OH – The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is pleased to announce two grant awards from FAO’s Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio, which will help to improve quality of life in underserved Ohio communities.
“These grants will provide much needed support and basic needs items to youth and communities in Appalachian Ohio,” said Eric Myers, a Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund Committee Member and Don Myers’s son. “These grants reflect my father’s commitment to our neighbors and young adults, as well as his passion for education.”
This year’s grantees include the John Gee Black Historical Center, Inc. of Gallia County and the Vinton High School Menstrual Equity project of Vinton County. Both grantees received $700 awards to make a difference in their local communities by addressing education and access to basic needs through this year’s funded projects.
The John Gee Historical Center, Inc. of Gallia County was awarded $700 to support building improvements which will expand community access to educational and cultural programming opportunities. This grant will allow the center to purchase two tankless hot water heaters and improve the bathrooms by repairing the floors. The center aims to ensure the preservation of tradition, culture, crafts, music, and arts of African Americans in Southeastern Ohio.
Vinton County High School was awarded $700 to support the Menstrual Equity project which will provide menstrual hygiene products to students who may not have access to personal care items. These efforts will contribute to an increase in attendance by keeping students in school while also addressing poverty by providing essential items for students. This grant will help finance dispensers and free supplies.
The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio was created to honor the legacy of Don Myers in 2008. The Fund recognizes the service of Mr. Myers as the longtime executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance (OMEGA) and the president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA). The Fund is a permanent source of funding to encourage and support Appalachian Ohio’s nonprofit and government organizations in collaborative activities that support quality of life.
Hosting an annual grant round open to organizations throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties, the Fund focuses on projects that improve quality of life with an emphasis on concerns that Mr. Myers worked so passionately to address, including education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders, and fulfillment of basic needs.
The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio grant application opens annually in February. To learn more about the fund and how it honors the legacy of Don Myers, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers.
Gifts to the Fund are tax deductible and can be made in a number of ways, including cash, gifts in wills, and life insurance. To make your donation, please designate the Donald R. Myers Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Donations can also be made online at www.AppalachianOhio.org by selecting the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio when donating.
To learn more about how you can honor the legacies of individuals making a difference in Appalachian Ohio, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740.753.1111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.