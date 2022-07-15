COLUMBUS — Several entities in Pike County were listed as beneficiaries to the first OneOhio settlement payments announced Friday by Gov. Mike DeWine.
According to a press release from the governor's office, these local governments will determine how to use the payments "to best combat the opioid epidemic in their own communities."
These initial payments, totaling $8.6 million, are the first of yearly ones over the next 18 years. In total, $808 million will be distributed as part of the national settlement with distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.
“Ohio’s families and communities have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” said DeWine in a released statement. “While nothing can make whole the losses sustained by Ohioans who have been affected by opioids, it is welcome news that the first payments are going out this week to local governments.”
Through this first payment, Pike County will receive $26,796 where it will be required to follow the approved Ohio Abatement Strategies. Those strategies, found in the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding, include ones for community recovery, statewide innovation, and sustainability.
Funds are also coming to individual municipalities within the county, including an estimated $15,609 to Waverly and $4,834 to Piketon with the 100% direct payment to the subdivision.
These payments, however, are not included in the first round, but are rather the cumulative settlement. In total, Pike County could receive up to $618,829.
This funding is part of 30% set aside to local governments from the OneOhio settlement, which RecoveryOhio says is set for community recovery. The majority of the funding - 55% - will be used to create a statewide foundation to help local communities with planning and another 15% will go to the state.
OneOhio is divided into 19 regions- some being only county in size and others having multiple. Pike County is part of OneOhio Region 9, where it is joined by Scioto, Highland, Adams, Brown, Fayette, Ross, and Pickaway counties.
Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell serves as Chairman of the OneOhio Region 9 Board, who told The News Watchman previously that he was in favor of using funds for remediation and prevention.
“It’s an abatement, so how do you take this fund to try to fix the next generation of problems?," he is quoted in a June 5 article.
Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, and Pebble Township Trustee Richard Beasley are representing the county on the board.
In 2020 alone, the Ohio Department of Health reported 5,017 unintentional drug overdose deaths- a 25% increase from the prior year.
Region 9 had been hit hard prior to 2020, several counties, including Pike, among the top ten death rates per 100,000 in the state between 2015 and 2020. Yet, 2020 also saw the epidemic reach new heights.
All but two counties experienced record deaths that year, tallying 274 collectively. Pike County had 21 deaths in 2020, a 50% increase from 2019.
