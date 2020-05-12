Among the creative ways found to celebrate the Waverly High School Class of 2020 in lieu of a traditional graduation ceremony was a senior class parade through town on May 9.

Family members and friends were asked to stand along the parade route while maintaining social distancing or park in the lower parking lot of the downtown athletic facility to show their support for the senior class.

A photo gallery with pictures taken by News Watchman staff members will be posted later this week on newswatchman.com/multimedia

