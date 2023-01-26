WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) held a press conference call to discuss his recently passed Technical Reset to Advance the Instruction of Nurses or (TRAIN) Act. Brown was joined on the call by Nate Brandstater, the President of Kettering College, a health care college in Kettering that offers affordable, and career-focused medical degrees. The TRAIN Act, which Brown introduced with Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), was signed into law by President Biden in December as part of the omnibus funding bill.

The TRAIN Act will help strengthen the health care workforce and help address nursing shortages in Ohio and nationally by investing in and protecting existing hospital-based nursing and allied health professional training programs.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments