COLUMBUS— Gov. Mike DeWine signed State Reps' Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) and Jon Cross (R-Kenton) House Bill 215 into law Wednesday.
Passing the Ohio Senate in an unanimous vote last month, the legislation will permit any business that can comply with safety standards during public health emergencies from government regulations to stay open.
“During the statewide shutdown, large retailers were allowed to have hundreds, if not thousands, of people in their stores daily, but I couldn’t shop at a locally owned business selling the same product,” said Wilkin in a press release. “This legislation levels the playing field.”
“The Business Fairness Act allows Ohio businesses to stay open during a pandemic,” added Cross. “All Ohioans should be able to keep their jobs, because all jobs are essential. I am proud to have championed this piece of legislation with Representative Shane Wilkin.”
Signing the bill, DeWine said the state has worked well with businesses and industry leaders throughout the pandemic- which has kept Ohioans working.
“House Bill 215 reflects that business and employers can safely operate during a health emergency and affirms my commitment to working collaboratively with Ohio businesses to keep our economy strong as we emerge from this pandemic,” the governor said, also signing four other bills that day.
Shutdowns earlier in the pandemic created classifications of businesses, those being deemed "essential" or "non-essential." As proponents of the bill said, many small businesses unfortunately belonged to the latter group.
Now, proponents such as the National Federation of Independent Businesses, say a level playing field has been created among big and small businesses through the legislation.
NFIB, the state’s leading small business association, applauded DeWine's signature of what it called "one of the most important pieces of legislation this year for Ohio small business owners."
"A lot of lessons were learned during the COVID pandemic and by signing this critically important piece of legislation into law Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted recognize the important contributions Ohio small businesses made during this difficult time," said Roger Geiger, Executive Director for NFIB in Ohio. "It sends a clear message that all Ohio businesses are important to the economy of our state."
Wilkin and Cross originally introduced the bill last year as House Bill 621, which passed the Ohio House but never made it to a Senate vote.
DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney told the Toledo Blade in a November 2020 article that the governor would veto the legislation if it made it to his desk.
