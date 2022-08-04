(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Columbus Crew are partnering to raise awareness of human trafficking in Central Ohio with a new public-service announcement that will play at the Crew’s Lower.com Field.

The video coaches soccer fans on how to recognize signs of sex and labor trafficking and how to report a potential problem. Beginning Aug. 6, the PSA will play in the pre-game scoreboard rotation at select Crew home games.

