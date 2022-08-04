COLUMBUS, Ohio—The State of Ohio and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association (OMA) have been awarded a three-year, $23,492,808 federal grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $500 million Good Jobs Challenge program.

The initiative aims to strengthen workforce partnerships that lead to well-paying jobs. Awardees were announced by EDA today, Aug. 3. The OMA-State of Ohio proposal is one of 32 grants funded nationwide.

