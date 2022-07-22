courthouse

Renovations and upgrades of the Pike County Courthouse, located at the corner of Market and Second Streets, in Waverly, was a main topic at the Pike County Commissioners meeting, Thursday morning.

 Bret Bevens APG Media

Upgrades and renovations to the Pike County Courthouse took over discussion when general manager and vice president Michael G. Meyer and account executive John Ferragonlo, from Remington & Vernick Engineers, visited the commissioners, Thursday morning.

Meyer gave the price tag of renovating at $4.8 million with some architectural work to renovate the courthouse, which sits in downtown Waverly at the corner of Second and Market Streets. Meyer described the architectural work, included in the price, as only architectural work as a result of renovating electrical and mechanical systems in the building.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments