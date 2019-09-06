A high-speed chase on Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Pike County man.
According to Piketon Police Chief Mike Blair, he initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Route 23 on a 2008 Hyundai Sonata for an equipment violation when the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jacob Friend, of western Pike County, allegedly failed to comply with the overhead lights for the stop.
According to Blair, Friend led him on a high-speed pursuit to the off ramp of U.S. Route 23 and State Route 32 where the driver allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign, fleeing westbound on State Route 32.
“The suspect then turned right onto State Route 104 and left onto Jasper Road, continuing westbound,” Blair stated.
According to Blair, Deputy Eric Zirneskie, of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, was stationary at No Name Road and Jasper Road, attempting to block the suspect from continuing, but the attempt was unsuccessful as the suspect allegedly drove around the cruiser in the roadway.
“The vehicle traveled to the end of Jasper Road and tried to turn right onto State Route 124 and lost control across the roadway into a yard,” Blair said.
Blair tried blocking Friend from entering back onto the roadway, he said, when the suspect allegedly slammed into his patrol vehicle head on, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The suspect then allegedly continued back to State Route 32 and turned westbound.
Zirneskie and Blair reportedly continued the pursuit until Zirneskie performed a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle, sending it off the right side of the roadway.
“As the vehicle was still rolling, the suspect exited the vehicle and failed to obey commands from officers,” Blair said. “The suspect confirmed as Jacob Friend was arrested after non-lethal force was used to detain him. Jacob Friend was confirmed to have multiple warrants on him, including one being a pick-up radius of 1, which is anywhere in the United States, for felony fleeing and eluding officers in the past. This has been the third pursuit the suspect has led officers on.”
Friend is being charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest along with possession of a controlled substance and multiple driving infractions to include driving under suspension and equipment violations.
