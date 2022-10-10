George Wagner IV trial continues in Pike County

Angela Canepa, Ohio special prosecutor, talks with John P. Parker, center, and Richard M. Nash, the defense team of George Wagner IV, during his in Pike County Common Pleas Courthouse, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Wagner is charged with 22 counts in connection of shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III is expected to go on trial in 2023. This is the fourth week of the trial. Randy Deering is the presiding judge.

 Liz Dufour

On Friday, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents took the stand as the State continued to make its case against George Wagner IV.

Wagner and his family are accused of killing seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley, over a custody dispute George’s brother, Jake Wagner, was in with one of the victims.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments