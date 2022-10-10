Angela Canepa, Ohio special prosecutor, talks with John P. Parker, center, and Richard M. Nash, the defense team of George Wagner IV, during his in Pike County Common Pleas Courthouse, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Wagner is charged with 22 counts in connection of shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III is expected to go on trial in 2023. This is the fourth week of the trial. Randy Deering is the presiding judge.
On Friday, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents took the stand as the State continued to make its case against George Wagner IV.
Wagner and his family are accused of killing seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley, over a custody dispute George’s brother, Jake Wagner, was in with one of the victims.
Agents from BCI reportedly searched property owned by the Wagners off state Route 41 in Adams County. On the property were moving trailers that were used for storage. Shortly after this search the Wagners sold their home and moved to Alaska in the spring of 2017.
Agents found several things of interest in the Wagners’ vehicles including three ski masks, a bug detector and a device known as a brass catcher. BCI agent Todd Fornter explained that a brass catcher is used to catch shell casings from a firearm when it is discharged. The agents aso discovered hundreds of shell casings, a Glock gun case and Glock magazines and replacement grips. Also found were trail cameras, cell phones (some had broken covers), GPS devices and a lock pick kit.
Other items foundduring the serach included a Walmart receipt for an electronic kit that had a price tag of $299, a Kodak camera and newspaper articles about the murders.
The defense countered the prosecution's opinion by saying anybody could have placed that “evidence” there.
“Just so I understand, you don’t know who packed each of the vehicles you talked about?” defense attorney John Parker asked Fortner.
“No,” Fortner replied.
Parker then asked if there was any forensic testing performed to see if any DNA could have been found on the items at that property.
“That would not have been probative,” Fortner said,
Another interesting thing that was noticed was the seemingly peaked interest of the evidence by the defendant. For much of the trial Wagner has sat quietly and often did not look at photos displayed on the TV monitors inside the courtroom. On Friday, however, the evidence discussed by the BCI agents seemed to have Wagner’s full and undivided attention, and he looked at images on the monitors many times.
Court was in recess Monday in observance of Columbus Day. Testimony resumed Tuesday morning.
