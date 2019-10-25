A Beaver woman lost her life in a two-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, Krista Denham, 21, of Beaver, passed away as a result of serious injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash reportedly occurred near the A&A Truck Stop. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on Route 35 at Dixon Run Road in Bloomfield Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol report, a semi-tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Route 35 in Jackson County, and a 2009 Ford Focus pulled from the stop sign on Dixon Run Road out into the path of the semi and was struck in the driver’s side.
Both vehicles reportedly went off the left side of the roadway coming to rest in the grass median.
The driver of the commercial truck was James Scotch, 38, of Texas. According to the Patrol, Scotch was uninjured in the crash and was checked by medical personnel on-scene. The driver of the Ford Focus was Denham.
The Patrol reported that Denham sustained serious injuries in the crash and was extricated from the vehicle using mechanical means by the Bloomfield Fire Department. She was immediately taken from the scene to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson where she died from her injuries, according to the Patrol.
The eastbound lanes of Route 35 were closed for about three hours while the scene was processed by troopers. Traffic was routed around the scene via Dixon Run Road and Route 327.
Agencies on scene included the Bloomfield Fire Department, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, Mapes Towing, Angles Towing and troopers from the Jackson and Gallipolis posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
