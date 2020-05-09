When Ohio Governor Mike DeWine closed schools for three weeks in mid-March, there was little time for the class of 2020 to say goodbye to their classmates, fellow students and school staff.
Originally, the closure was to last three weeks, but as the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak continued to evolve, the move was made to close school for the duration of the year.
With that closure, school districts were left scrambling to find new and innovative ways of recognizing the class of 2020. Western High School Principal Carrie Gast said they were trying to think of ways they could honor their class of outgoing seniors, which is around 70 strong.
The discovery of a webpage an individual had created, where seniors could be “put up for adoption”, led to the creation of a Facebook public group page called “Adopt A Senior-Western Indians 2020”. It is accessible at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2658477957715111/?ref=share
To make the adoptions happen, the call went out for families/friends/guardians to post a photo of the senior to the Facebook page with a brief description and then put “UP FOR ADOPTION” at the top above their name. Gast added any seniors, who had been missed through the community call, so all would be featured on the page.
Then anyone who wanted to adopt a Western senior was asked to comment “Adopt” under the photo. Once the student is adopted, the adopter is asked to message the person who posted the photo and work out the details with them. Individuals/families could adopt as many seniors as they wanted.
Listed ideas for showing love to the adopted senior included decorating their yard, sending a gift/card flowers, or a graduation card. Basically, anything that could put a smile on their faces is encouraged.
Gast created the Facebook page on April 21. When she made the page, Gast was originally concerned that some graduates wouldn’t have anyone adopt them. But it didn’t take long for the word to spread. Six days later, Gast posted that all seniors had been adopted, but people are more than welcome to continue adopting any seniors.
“The way everyone jumped in to help has been outstanding. It has been really nice,” said Gast.
Graduation plans could not take place until schools across the state received the go-ahead from Governor Mike DeWine to plan a ceremony following the guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Education.
Once Western settled on a drive-through-style graduation, Gast said staff volunteered to help in some capacity. Superintendent Brock Brewster secured a giant video screen. Mrs. (Tracy) Collins, Language Arts teacher, volunteered to make a video of photos with each senior, including some provided from childhood by family members. Band director, Mr. (John) Cooper, is putting together a recording of the graduation march. Other staff members plan to be on-hand to help direct traffic, both in cars and outside of cars.
“We went back and forth about graduation,” said Gast. “Virtual graduation was not an option for us, because many of our kids don’t have access to high speed internet.”
With the drive-thru graduation that is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, graduates will be instructed to enter and park according to the following order: Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Class President. Students will be parked alphabetically following Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Class President.
Each graduate may have two vehicles for family to attend. The letters that were mailed to each graduating senior contained two tickets that must be presented when driving in the school parking lot. One ticket must be for the car of the graduate and any passengers, and the other ticket is for one extra car.
The stage will be set up in the “back porch” area where spectators traditionally enter the school for volleyball and basketball games in the gymnasium. This will allow them to move the stage under the porch if it rains.
With the current setup of the parking lot, the people in the back (toward the track facility) cannot see the stage (“back porch” area by the building). So there will be the logistics of having the graduate exit his or her car, and having the families of the graduate from a second car walk up to see their senior receive his/her diploma.
Vehicles will line up in the order that graduates will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. One at a time, seniors will exit their car in front of the stage, which will be outside in front of the back high school gym entrance. The graduate’s name will be announced as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma. The family may get out of the vehicle to take pictures during this time. Only individuals from the two vehicles designated by the graduate are permitted to get out to take pictures when the graduate walks across the stage.
Treasured Images will be there to take a photograph of the student receiving his/her diploma. Picture packets will be provided and collected before the graduate walks across the stage.
For social distancing requirements, Gast said they plan to put the diploma on a table and she and Mr. Brewster will then stand back six feet so the student can pick up the diploma and pose for their photo. There is an option to have an additional photo taken by Treasured Images after the graduate walks across the stage.
After pictures are taken, the graduate will get back into their vehicle and drive back around to their original parking spot until all the graduates have received their diplomas.
As the graduation concludes, graduates will step out of their cars when given the direction to switch their tassels to the other side of their cap to signify their new title of official 2020 graduate of Western High School.
If weather permits, professional videos will be taken from both the ground view and from above and will be posted on school social media pages. A video of the graduation ceremony will also be made available to all of the graduates.
Gast is describing the Western Class of 2020 as “The Class that Couldn’t be Stopped.”
According to a post from Gast, the staff and administration couldn’t be more proud of the “amazing group of young ladies and gentlemen” for handling these tough situations with so much grace and dignity.
“You will always stand out among the classes as the ‘class that couldn’t be stopped’. You will go on to amazing things, and do amazing things, even though you had to endure tough disheartening situations your senior year. You will continue to rise above it.”
A post from Superintendent Brock Brewster to the seniors on Thursday, April 23, shared in-part, read, “After spending literally years with students, it is tough seeing them go. We all hate this situation. We would’ve given anything to have spent these past two months with you. We are proud of the way you’ve handled this situation. We are proud of what you’ve accomplished. Regardless of the way this (school year) has ended, it doesn’t diminish anything you’ve accomplished.
“Many ‘kids’ from Latham and Morgantown and Cynthiana and Idaho basically went straight from their Western High School graduation ceremonies to boot camp (and) then to Europe or the Pacific during World War II. Almost everyone who graduated from 1965-1970 had a ticket to Vietnam waiting on them. Many didn’t have to go, but many did. Either way, all were impacted by the times they were living in. Since then there have been many challenges. None were exactly like this one, but times were challenging and uncertain, nonetheless.
“You will survive this challenge. You have the tools you need to survive whatever you face. You have been dealt a hand you didn’t ask the dealer for. You have to play the cards you’ve been dealt. Although it may not feel like it now, many of you have overcome much bigger individual challenges. However, it’s been a long time since any of us have faced a large group challenge.
“In reality, not since Vietnam have we faced a situation that encompasses the news media every night and directly impacts every single person in our country in multiple ways. You will have the distinction of being the class that has faced and survived this invisible enemy.”
It has been hard for everyone not to have the opportunity to say goodbye. Yet, the community and students have taken it in stride.
“We’ve had parents tell us that the seniors who want to see each other have found ways to do so. You don’t realize how important closure is. Graduation is such an emotional time,” said Gast.
“We haven’t had one negative response about anything. Our community has been nothing but supportive of all of the changes we’ve had to make. We’ve not had one student complain either. I’ve had some students email or text me an idea. This shows that our kids are gritty and can handle tough situations.”
Through all of the negative consequences, there have been positives coming out of this as well. Gast said another positive is that parents are more into their child’s education than ever before. The situation is also driving more of a partnership between the community and the students.
“This is bringing people together in ways that never would have happened before,” said Gast. “Some older individuals in the community are getting to know these seniors on a personal level. We are just going to keep focusing on the positives.”
To read the full detailed posts by Western Superintendent Brock Brewster and Western High School Principal Carrie Gast in full, visit the website at westernlocalschools.com. For any additional questions, call the school at (740) 493-2514.
