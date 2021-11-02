WAVERLY- Like a final exam or a big playoff game, Pike County candidates and entities come to Election Day hoping the work they have done has been sufficient in securing a victory.
One of this year’s big winners was the Pike County General Health District who saw its tax levy get the majority backing of voters.
Receiving 55.6% of the vote, the additional tax levy is for ten years and $1 million with varying annual costs for property owners:
- Home Value of $50,000 – $17.50 each year or $1.46 per month
- Home Value of $100,000 – $35.00 each year or $2.92 per month
- Home Value of $150,000 – $52.50 each year or $4.38 per month
- Home Value of $200,000 — $70.00 each year or $5.83 per month
PCGHD Commissioner Matt Brewster, who previously told the News Watchman that the district had been operating without levy funds since 2015, expressed his gratitude for all the 2,014 Pike County voters who supported the levy.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with these results and I’m so very thankful that the health district’s hard work, perseverance, and dedication to our community has been recognized and acknowledged by our community members and voters,” he said in a released statement.
A wide selection of county leaders and entities endorsed the levy, including the Pike County Emergency Management Agency, Commissioner Jerry Miller, and the Pike County Solid Waste District.
Leading the county response against COVID-19, Brewster added this funding will allow PCGHD to maintain staffing at at appropriate levels and create a buffer zone to help with unplanned or emergency expenses.
Since 2017, the district had relied on inside millage from townships and villages. Now with the levy’s passage, this cost will be alleviated, and current programs will be able to be expanded.
According to a PCGHD Facebook post, some of those annual offerings include:
- Providing more than 2,500 immunizations regardless of insurance
- Conducting food service inspections, communicable disease investigations
- Pool, camp, school, and park inspections
- Cleaning up more than 10,000 scrap tires
“Thank you Pike County voters once again,” Brewster said. “I assure you that these tax dollars will go toward maintaining our mission of improving the quality of life of individuals and families in Pike County by preventing disease, promoting health, and providing environmentally safe surroundings.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.