OAK HILL — During the Dempsey family’s eight generations in farming, there have been years of high yields and years of slim-pickings.
Often times, the measure of success in farming comes down to the weather conditions. Was there an adequate amount of rain? Did the sun break through the clouds on enough days?
In contemporary times, however, the great obstacle can be contributed to an ongoing conflict thousands of miles from southern Ohio.
Feeling that impact in Jackson County is Dirk Dempsey, Ohio State University Pike Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator.
“Everything has gone up in terms of us getting a product up to sell,” he said during a Tuesday interview, where he works as herd manager of Triple D Ranch in Oak Hill.
Rising diesel, fertilizer, and corn seed prices are part of what the U.S. Department of Agriculture found to be a 7.9% Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of economy-wide inflation, from February 2021 to February 2022.
Pertaining to Dempsey, his farm selling freezer beef, USDA 2021 data showing the highest relative price increase of 9.3% inflation for beef and veal products.
This makes dealing with butcher shops further arduous, where he said finding spots for cattle to be harvested often takes six to 12 months of planning.
Speaking with farmers in Pike County, Dempsey said many are debating whether or not to use fertilizer for their product.
“They are making those tough decisions based on whether they can afford to put fertilizer down this year,” he said.
The affordability of fertilizer comes down to the market share that Russia holds, a recent report from investment company Morgan Stanley finding its produces 8% of fertilizers globally.
With the prices increasing, Dempsey said farmers must weigh their short-term and long-term goals.
“Your short-term goal might be you take a yield cut this year, but you’re also not going to have invest that extra money in fertilizer,” he said. “But, your long-term goals, you are going to have to add eventually additional fertilizer... to catch-up to those nutrient demands in that field.”
Many of the 500-plus farms in Pike County are grappling with these decisions, but some financial assistance could find its way from Washington following a recent announcement by USDA.
In total, $250 million in grant money is available to support “independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production,” according to a recent press release from the department.
“Recent supply chain disruptions from the global pandemic to Putin’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have shown just how important it is to invest in this crucial link in the agricultural supply chain here at home,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a released statement. “In addition to the jobs, lower costs and more reliable supply, increased investment in the domestic fertilizer industry will help address climate change by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation, while also fostering more sustainable production methods and more precise application.”
While times are challenging for farmers, Dempsey feels the agriculture industry is much better equipped to combat it today than they were in years past.
His family continued its operations amid the Great Depression, a time period where the Dust Bowl brought production to a near grinding halt in the southwestern Great Plains region.
“We have additional tools that our ancestors didn’t have back in those time periods,” he said, pointing towards how soil testing can help farmers both presently and down-the-road.
The OSU Pike Extension office offers soil testing, where Dempsey can go through the results to give recommendations to those interested.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
