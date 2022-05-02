CHILLICOTHE — On Friday, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, alongside U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH), took part in a roundtable discussion the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.
The discussion took place after VA closure recommendations of the nearly 100-year-old hospital surfaced in March and several forums held throughout the region- one of which held in Bristol Village.
At Chillicothe, southern Ohio veterans spoke with the visiting trio as to how this closure would impact them. One of them was Pike County Marine Sadie Scarberry.
“Closing the CVA (Chillicothe VA) would be absolutely devastating to our veterans," Scarberry said. "It’s heartbreaking that they want to take something so beautiful and helpful from the veterans."
While being on opposite spectrums politically, both Brown and Portman see closure of the hospital as a detriment to veterans and the greater regional community.
Included in the approximate 1,400 employees working at the CVAMC, Brown said, is the Chillicothe VA Fire Department.
"That fire department serves a bunch of Ross County," he said. "Ross County would be in a world of hurt if that fire department wasn't here."
Yet, those feeling the effect especially would be the estimated 20,000 veterans served annually at the medical center. Approximately 1,023 of those veterans came from Pike County in 2017 according to 2019 VA data, and the number was projected to by 3.7% in 2027.
For veterans in Waverly, the drive to the CVAMC is approximately 25 minutes, but a relocation to the Dayton VA would tack-on more than two hours round-trip.
Portman, these concerns echoed by Brown later, said these long drives would be particularly troublesome to those in need of considerable medical treatment.
"People are already driving an hour, sometimes as much as two hours to get here," the Republican senator, not seeking re-election in 2022, said. "To add another 90 minutes to go to Dayton or another hour to go to Columbus... it's just the wrong thing to do for our veterans who do live in this part of the state and provided so many men and women who put their lives on the line for us."
Beyond the drive, the quality of mental health service at the CVAMC has been lauded by veterans.
That need is heightened by the increased rates of suicide and those with post-traumatic stress disorder among the veteran population.
"This center, this Chillicothe hospital, may be the most important mental health hospital in the VA system," said Brown.
The DVAMC is the recommended relocation site submitted by the VA to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. Additionally, new but smaller Chillicothe and Circleville clinics would be constructed.
"Under no circumstance will the VA leave Chillicothe," McDonough said. "The VA is committed to our veterans in every market across the country, and that's definitely true in Chillicothe."
In its 73-page report submitted to the still-being formed AIR Commission, the VA projected a reduction in bed need for inpatient care and more than 3,100 enrollees by 2029.
Outpatient care needs, however, are projected to increase according to the 2019 market assessment data. With this in mind, McDonough said a new multi-speciality Chillicothe Community-Based Outpatient Care will meet those needs.
The services at a new CBOC center would include primary and mental health services such as diagnosis, intervention, and more.
"In all cases, we will stay here maintaining the fundamental integrated health care that the VA provides," he said, adding that relationships will be held with private sector partners.
Before closure of the CVAMC, the AIR Commission will review those recommendations and either recommend changes or forward it to President Joe Biden. The president will then either call for changes or send it to Congress by Feb. 15, 2023.
By March 15, the commission must have its changes returned to the president, who will then decide whether to terminate the process or submit them to Congress.
If the President approves the recommendations, Congress has 45 days from the date of approval to terminate the process by enacting a joint resolution of disapproval. If Congress does not enact a joint resolution of disapproval, the VA is required to implement the recommendations.
However, this process has not begun since the commission has not been appointed. Once formed, the AIR Commission will have nine members appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
The AIR Commission is required to submit a final list of recommendations to the president by Jan. 31, 2023.
