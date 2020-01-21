Human remains that were found near Jackson on Jan. 11 have been identified, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
An Oak Hill family has been notified that their son, Benjamin Michaeal Saylor, who was reported missing on his 30th birthday last year, has been found.
“It’s not the homecoming they have hoped for,” said Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.
Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier notified the Sheriff’s Office of the confirmation on Monday, Jan 20. The confirmation came from dental records submitted to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
“The principal basis of the dental identification lies in the fact that no two oral cavities are alike and the teeth are unique to an individual,” explained Dr. Frazier.
According to Sheriff Frazier, Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office continues to assist in the investigation.
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators of Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier responded to a call on CH & D Road, near Jackson, investigating the discovery of human remains on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had received a call from an adult male stating that two kids discovered, what they believed, were human bones.
The remains were then sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, and then to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) for dental and DNA analysis to discover the identity, collection of additional evidence and a cause of death.
Saylor was last in contact with his family on July 26, 2019, via text message. Three days later, on his 30th birthday, Saylor was reported missing or endangered. Saylor’s family had not heard from him since July 26, 2019.
“We are continuing to investigate how Michael ended up where he was discovered, the cause of death and if any individuals may have contributed to his death,” said Sheriff Frazier. “We have been investigating the disappearance of Michael since July 29, 2019, and have put in hundreds of hours searching for Michael and interviewing individuals who were associated with him.”
Sheriff Frazier said, “We want to give this family as many answers as we can on the loss of their loved one.”
Due to the continuing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.
“I understand that the family and the community want answers, but we will not release any further information until the investigation is complete,” Sheriff Frazier said.
Anyone with information in this case should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-286-6464.
