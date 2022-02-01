WAVERLY— George “Billy” Wagner III returned to the Pike County Courthouse on Tuesday for what is believed to be one of his final pre-trials.
The matter for which Billy Wagner, one of four suspects in the murders of eight people in 2016, came before the court was to schedule a jury trial.
At the request of attorney Mark Collins, the defense asked that a jury trial be scheduled no later than Oct. 31, 2022. Collins said the date will give the defense enough time to fulfill its end of the death penalty investigation.
“That will give us enough lee-way if we had to pick another venue or things like that,” he said during the afternoon hearing.
The defense also requested that another pre-trial be scheduled for no later than Aug. 31, 2022 to discuss statements from the co-conspirators in the matter
The proceedings continued despite no stenographer being present, who had been scheduled at a separate hearing. The defense and prosecution agreed to carry on with a tape recording and since the meeting was only convened to schedule future hearings.
Included among the 22 charges facing Billy Wagner are eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and three counts of tampering with evidence.
On Wednesday, one of Billy Wagner’s sons, George Wagner IV, will also appear before Judge Randy Deering for pre-trial scheduled to start at 9 a.m. According to court records, his jury trial will be on April 4.
In George Wagner’s previous hearing, his defense unsuccessfully lobbied to remove death penalty charges facing their client.
Now approaching six years ago, seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley were murdered in separate locations just outside of Piketon. Billy’s wife, Angela Wagner, and other son, Edward “Jake” Wagner have also been charged in the murders- both of which have already pled guilty.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
