The chip and seal project on Howard Road, between Clough Street and Denver Road, was a hot topic during the Waverly Village Council meeting Tuesday evening.
During his mayor’s report, mayor Greg Kempton mentioned the project did not go as planned.
“The first layer they put down didn’t tack well,” Kempton said. “They took it up and are putting two more layers down with Size Eight gravel. They were working on it today.”
Councilman Forest Blakeman said when he drove down the road it was “terrible.”
Councilwoman Angel Glass questioned Kempton if that gravel was currently down was what was going to stay on the road and Kempton, for now, it would.
Kempton said it would be a major expense to pave the road and the village did not have the funds to pay for it. The village's total budget for paving is $50,000, according to Kempton.
“They’re putting in a second layer, so hopefully that will help,” Kempton said.
In other news, Kempton said that he had spoke to Rick Greene, co-founder of SamJam, about the possibility of a music festival in Waverly.
“Typically, we support festivals, we don’t really sponsor anything,” Kempton said. “So he’ll bring a proposal back through for us to sponsor and then council we’ll get to vote on it to move forward.”
Kempton said that aren’t any festivals that the village sponsors, but it would be nice to have a music draw in Waverly.
Kempton said he had meeting with the county, on Wednesday, concerning yard waste.
“Dean (Knight, street superintendent) spends a lot of money, every year, collecting all the tree limbs and having them ground,” Kempton said. Kempton said he hopes he and the county can come up with solutions that they can work toward and he also mentioned funding from the state is available.
Kempton also, included in his report, that if council wanted to put an electric aggregation measure on the fall ballot, it would have to ready by August 2. In the primary election, voters in the city voted against an electric aggregation ballot measure by 72 votes. Kempton if council wanted to they would have to do it just prior to next regularly scheduled meeting.
“I think we can wait,” councilwoman Mary Ellen Cormany said. “I don’t want (the voters) to
feel like we’re cramming it down it their throat.”
Kempton agreed that he thought to not rerun it so soon because it could feel like the village as trying to force it upon the voters.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of Waverly Village Council is Tuesday, August 2 at 7 p.m.
