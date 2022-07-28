COLUMBUS, OH— Today, Sheet Metal Workers Local Unions 24 and 33, which represent thousands of highly-skilled and highly-trained sheet metal professionals, endorsed Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted for re-election.
“Governor DeWine has rewritten the record books in Ohio with regard to winning historic investment and molding Ohio into an epicenter for modern manufacturing, which has created tens of thousands of jobs for Ohio’s highly skilled workers in the sheet metal industry,” said Rodney French of Local 24 and Tim Miller of Local 33. “We are proud to endorse Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to continue leading the great state of Ohio.”
“Sheet Metal Workers Local Unions 24 and 33 have been key partners in our mission to build a modern workforce and create opportunity for generations of Ohioans by investing in career education and job training,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Jon and I are proud to be endorsed by Ohio’s sheet metal workers, and we look forward to continuing our work together to build a more prosperous Ohio.”
“We are proud that Ohio is becoming the go-to state to work, live, and grow a business. Ohio’s highly skilled sheet metal workers are indispensable in building the infrastructure that is so essential to Ohio’s future,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “We look forward to continuing our work together to create great career pathways and make our workplaces and communities stronger.”
