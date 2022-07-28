COLUMBUS, OH— Today, Sheet Metal Workers Local Unions 24 and 33, which represent thousands of highly-skilled and highly-trained sheet metal professionals, endorsed Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted for re-election.

 “Governor DeWine has rewritten the record books in Ohio with regard to winning historic investment and molding Ohio into an epicenter for modern manufacturing, which has created tens of thousands of jobs for Ohio’s highly skilled workers in the sheet metal industry,” said Rodney French of Local 24 and Tim Miller of Local 33. “We are proud to endorse Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to continue leading the great state of Ohio.”

