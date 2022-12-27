Zahn's Corner MS

The Scioto Valley Local School District Board of Education decided to close Zahn’s Corner Middle School as of Monday, May 13, 2019 due to the detection of enriched uranium inside the school building and neptunium-237 in a U.S. Department of Energy air monitor adjacent to the school.

 File Photo

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Representatives Tim Ryan (OH-13), Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced $20,000,000 available for Pike County included in the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding package. The funds—allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy—are intended to replace the now-closed Zahn’s Corner Middle School, which was shuttered in 2019 following evidence of radiological contamination that registered on nearby Department of Energy air monitors. The bill also includes several items that would benefit Pike County as it relates to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS).

The measures in the funding bill benefiting Pike County and surrounding areas include:


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments