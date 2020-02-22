Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick Fischer visited the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday and presented a technology tour grant to help the court upgrade its technology.
According to information from the Ohio Supreme Court, the Pike County Court of Common Pleas, General and Domestic Relations Division, is the recipient of $16,608.34.
“You took the time and effort to make your case for what you need, and that matters just like in any court case,” Fischer said when making the presentation on Wednesday. “You had foresight to look at your court and realize you needed upgrades to make easier access to justice, and access to justice is what we’re about.
“We call it the Ohio Courts Technology Initiative. These funds from the Supreme Court are designed to address a variety of issues, situations where a lack of sufficient technology could be a barrier to the efficient and effective administration of justice.”
“A lot of people don’t realize the state constitution has a provision that says justice shall not be denied or delayed, and I think that computers and technology directly affect that,” Fischer said.
He said that this year alone the Ohio Supreme Court has awarded more than $3.2 million to more than 19 Ohio counties covering 54 projects. Over the last five years, the court has awarded more than $17 million.
Fischer made the presentation to Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering and Jason Frazier, chief probation officer for the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Deering expressed his appreciation for the help.
The grant for Pike County is specifically for new desktop computers and audio equipment.
