On Thursday, Aug. 20, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple felony warrants for domestic violence, assault, and an ODRC (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction), probation violation, according to Sheriff James E. Nelson.
Nelson reported that Pike County Dog Warden Deputy Delbert Tilley “responded to the area of Germany Road in reference to a dog complaint, when he observed a known male to have felony warrants, Raymond Nutt, Jr., asleep in his truck. Deputy Tilley advised the office, and Cpl. R Cottrill, along with an ODNR Officer, responded to the scene. Raymond Nutt, Jr., was taken into custody and patted down for officer safety.
“A large amount of drugs and cash were seized from Mr. Nutt’s front pocket and entered into evidence. Future charges may be filed, pending the results of chemistry tests performed on the evidence submitted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.