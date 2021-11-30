WAVERLY— On Friday morning, the Waverly Police Department responded to a local bar after reports of an armed subject came through.
According to Police Chief John Winfield, his department was dispatched to Denny’s Dog House just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. Dispatch had been told a male subject was outside the bar with a possible firearm, but by the time they arrived all involved subjects left the scene.
A few minutes later, Waverly Officers were advised of a male subject arriving at Adena Pike Hospital with a possible stab wound related from the altercation at Denny’s Dog House. The male subject was flown to Grant Hospital.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident call the Waverly Police Department. Information can also anonymously be given through the website at WaverlyPD.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.