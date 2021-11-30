WAVERLY— On Friday morning, the Waverly Police Department responded to a local bar after reports of an armed subject came through.

According to Police Chief John Winfield, his department was dispatched to Denny’s Dog House just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. Dispatch had been told a male subject was outside the bar with a possible firearm, but by the time they arrived all involved subjects left the scene.

A few minutes later, Waverly Officers were advised of a male subject arriving at Adena Pike Hospital with a possible stab wound related from the altercation at Denny’s Dog House. The male subject was flown to Grant Hospital.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident call the Waverly Police Department. Information can also anonymously be given through the website at WaverlyPD.net

