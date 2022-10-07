Monday marked the eleventh day of testimony in the murder trial of George W. Wagner IV.
Jeff Tackett, a former friend of Billy Wagner, took the stand Monday. Tackett worked at Flying W Farms, which was owned by Billy Wagner’s mother.
Tackett said he would attend cock fights with Billy Wagner and even once went hunting with the entire Wagner family. Tackett told a story about a hunting trip where George Wagner became so upset he went home early. Apparently George Wagner became upset because his father, Billy Wagner shot the deer and George could not.
Tackett said that Billy Wagner hald told him one time that he had gone to Mexico and “shot a bunch of people”. Billy also said that he and his wife, Angela, had a full semi-trailer full of work boots they were selling, got caught selling them and were both arrested. Billy Wagner then said Angela Wagner would never flip on him, Tackett said.
Tackett said when he learned of the murders on TV he called Billy Wagner. Billy Wagner was not home, but he was with his family. Tackett thought Billy had been involved, so he called the tip line and left a message.
Tackett also told the jury he that was an informant for BCI and agreed to wear a wire five times after the murders. Tackett said he was paid $100 each time he would wear a wire.
The next witness had some insight into the Wagners controlling behavior that was mentioned in the prosecution’s opening arguments, It was George Wagner IV’s ex-wife Tabitha Claytor.
Special prosecutor Angela Canepa said in the state’s opening statement that Wagner IV and his family abused Claytor and was very controlling of her when they were married.
Claytor testified that Angela Wagner instructed that she could not perform oral sex on George (Wagner), because if she did, they would go the Hell. Claytor also said that, Angela (Wagner) believed that any sex between Claytor and George (Wagner) should only be for procreation.
The Wagners won a custody arrangement that allowed Claytor to only see her child “if and when the Wagners said so,” according to Canepa’s opening remarks. Claytor testified she could not see her child for almost a year, and when she did see him, the child did not recognize Claytor as his mother.
Canepa also told of Claytor’s mother telling Hanna May Rhoden via a Facebook message not to sign custody papers after what happened to Tabitha.
“I won’t sign papers ever, it won’t happen, they will have to kill me first,” Hanna May Rhoden wrote, Canepa has told the jury.
On Wednesday, during the testimony of BCI agent John Jenkins, an audio recording of BCI agents’ discussion with Billy Wagner, the agents approached Wagner as he was coming out of the Kroger, in Waverly. Billy Wagner spoke in glowing terms of Chris Rhoden Sr., saying to the agents, “He would give you the shirt off his back.”
Wagner also wanted to make sure the agents would tell nobody that he had spoke to them.
“I ain’t no (expletive) snitch,” Billy Wagner said on the recording.
On cross-examination, defense counsel John Parker asked Jenkins if the agents told Billy Wagner he was being recorded. “No.” Jenkins answered
“So, it was a secret,” Parker asked.
“Well, he didn’t know,” Jenkins said.
Thursday’s morning testimony was dominated by special prosecutor Andrew Wilson asking former BCI crime scene agent Bryan White about two searches of the Wagner property in May of 2017.
Wilson and White went through several pictures of the property and showed the jury, with aid of an aerial photograph where the pictures were taken from and what the pictures were taken of.
The evidence on consequence uncovered as result of those searches were many, many shell casings from several different caliber weapons. On one of the searches the agents had rakes, shovels, metal detectors and other tools to help them find evidence.
Defense attorney John Parker objected to almost every piece of shell casing testimony with every objection being overruled.
During cross examination Parker asked White if the shell casings were a common brand of shell casing, to which responded it was. Parker next questioned if the tools taken on the search were needed to find the shell casings they found, and White said they were.
In the afternoon, BCI Firearm Examiner Matt White took the stand.
After explaining the process of comparing shell casings and looking at many pieces of evidence, (Matt) White perhaps gave the prosecution its biggest “win” of the case thus far.
(Matt) White determined that shell casings found during the search of the Wagner property were fired from the same firearm that fired shell casings found the homes of Frankie Rhoden and the home of Dana, Hanna May and Christopher Rhoden Jr.
“All .22 caliber cartridge casings were fired from the exact same firearm,” (Matt) White said.
The defense team only had one question for (Matt) White on cross examination.
“You cannot say who fired that gun,” Parker asked
“I cannot say that,” (Matt) White answered.
