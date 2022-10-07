Week three of testimony in Pike County trial

George Wagner IV, left, and his attorney, Richard M. Nash, listen to testimony at his trial in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III is expected to go on trial in 2023.

 Liz Dufour

Monday marked the eleventh day of testimony in the murder trial of George W. Wagner IV.

Jeff Tackett, a former friend of Billy Wagner, took the stand Monday. Tackett worked at Flying W Farms, which was owned by Billy Wagner’s mother.

