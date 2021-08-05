Raising an animal to show at the fair each year is part of the 4-H experience for many area youth.
Inside the ring with the judge watching, every competitor hopes to be selected as the grand champion with their respective animal. When Rylee Helton was announced as the grand champion of the Pike County Fair Market Lamb Show Thursday morning, the excitement was evident in her smile.
Helton, who will be entering her senior year at Eastern High School in just a few short weeks, was born with spina bifida. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), spina bifida is a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Spina bifida can happen anywhere along the spine if the neural tube does not close all the way. Since it does not close completely, the backbone that protects the spinal cord doesn’t form and close as it should. This often results in damage to the spinal cord and nerves.
Helton is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair to complete her daily tasks. But she doesn’t feel limited.
“Honestly, I’m not limited as much as most,” she said, speaking of having spina bifida. “I have a lot of support with the family. It just amazes me how much they help me to do. Most kids don’t get the privilege of being able to do this, because it takes a community to get all together and figure out a way.”
Helton started showing about seven to eight years ago. She is thankful to Derek Wiseman of Wiseman Brothers Fabrication for creating an attachment for her wheelchair so she could show her lamb.
A bar is attached to the base of her wheelchair, which comes out and forms a 90 degree angle to create a place for the lamb to walk beside her. Coming up that bar, there is a curved crossbar brace for the lamb’s chest and then an additional piece where the lamb rests its head.
It takes some time for the lamb to get accustomed to the hardware.
“I just set them in it at first to let them get used to the headpiece,” explained Helton. “We walk them to get them used to it,” said Helton. “At first, the lambs only do it for a little bit and then they just gradually get used to doing more and more once they get comfortable. Then we go from there and ease into bracing when they get comfortable with walking.”
Helton walks and works with her lamb daily in the days leading up to the fair, usually from about 7 to 8 p.m. in the evening after family members get off work for the day.
A family member is called upon to help her show the lamb and get in and out of the ring. Helton’s cousin, Skylar White, who just graduated from Eastern in the spring, is a crucial part of her success. White makes it possible for Helton to be in the show. The largest part of the job still ultimately belongs to Helton.
“I set his front legs, make sure his back is down, and make sure his head is placed and his body is braced (against the wheelchair adapter),” said Helton.
White is in charge of anything out of Helton’s field of vision.
“I make sure that the back legs are set, not far back,” said White. “Then I’ll tap the butt area so he (the lamb) will know to brace for her when she pulls back. Then I’ll just make sure the back legs are set again, and that he is bracing for her. Other than that, she does the rest.”
White said she began showing about a year before Helton began. Then White’s younger brother began showing as well. Soon after, a push was made to get Helton involved, and the family found a way to make it happen.
“I used to show lambs and then I did goats, but I still help Rylee show for all of her shows that she has done,” said White. “It makes me feel good to help her. She always came and supported me when I played sports, and knowing that she wasn’t able to do that, it’s nice to come and help her do something she can actually do.”
White and Helton have a great connection as cousins.
“We’re always around each other,” said White. “She (Rylee) is pretty much like my sister since I don’t have a sister.”
Helton is thankful to everyone who made it possible for her to show lambs in 4-H. Since next year will be Helton’s final year in 4-H, she plans to show both a lamb and a goat. To do that, the family will call on Wiseman Brothers Fabrication to make a shorter attachment piece for a goat.
“I want to say thanks to Mike Rowe and Derek Wiseman for making this possible and my parents (Jessica Hilton and Brian Malone) for letting me do it,” finished Helton.
