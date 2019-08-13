The Pike County Chamber of Commerce will present a free business seminar, "What are the Four Most Important Areas to Consider When Digital Marketing," featuring Rusty Allison from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21.
"Today's small businesses have more tools, techniques and services available at their fingertips to build their customer base than ever before," the event flyer states. "Whether it's websites, Google products, social media, advertising, email marketing, etc, it's easy to get overwhelmed by all the choices. Join us to focus on how to get the best bang for your buck!"
Twin Lakes Resort, 273 Tackett Lane at Piketon, is hosting the seminar. Beast & Bottle will provide a free lunch at the event.
The seminar is open to all businesses.
Attendees are eligible to win a Pen Digital Tablet Monitor sponsored by the Community Action Committee of Pike County's Workforce and Business Development.
Reservations are required as seats are limited. RSVP at www.pikechamber.org or by calling 740-947-7715.
To register for the event, go to pikechamber.org/august-seminar-registration.
