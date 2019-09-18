The Orient Masonic Lodge #321 of Waverly will hold its annual car show at the Pike County Government Center parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 22. Antique, vintage and new cars, as well as motorcycles will be featured at the event. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with judging at 12 p.m.
“Food and beverages will be available for sale through the Pike County Shrine Club,” said Eric Williams, secretary for Orient Masonic Lodge #321.
Fast Eddie’s Karaoke will provide music for the show.
Proceeds from the event will go into the Lodge’s scholarship fund. Orient Masonic Lodge #321 annually awards a $500 scholarship to one student from each high school in Pike County: Waverly, Piketon, Eastern and Western.
Sponsors of the event include: ABC Wholesale, Advanced Auto Parts, Atomic Credit Union, AutoZone, Beaver Valley Hardware, Botkin Hornback Funeral Home, Cox Burkitt Funeral Home, Emma’s Frosty Kreme, JP Schmitt State Farm, JTTS Construction, Ohio Valley Veneer, Old Canal Barber Shop, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Peoples Bank, Pike County Pawn Shop, Pike County Shrine Club, Quality Tree Service, Rick Tomlinson Trucking, Rural King, Veach Trucking, Waverly Car Care and Waverly Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.