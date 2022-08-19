Director of the Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz along with many community members officially opened the Lake White Boater Education Center, with a ribbon cutting, Friday morning. "This was our opportunity to reinvest and revitalize the area to secure the lake’s future, so our children and grandchildren will be able to experience the beauty for many years to come," Mertz said.
The Lake White Boater Education Center was officially opened Friday with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony. “We decided you deserve a brand new fabulous building here and something that would match the beauty and charm of the Lake White community,” director of the Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz said.
Director of the Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz along with many community members officially opened the Lake White Boater Education Center, with a ribbon cutting, Friday morning. "This was our opportunity to reinvest and revitalize the area to secure the lake’s future, so our children and grandchildren will be able to experience the beauty for many years to come," Mertz said.
The Lake White Boater Education Center was officially opened Friday with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony. “We decided you deserve a brand new fabulous building here and something that would match the beauty and charm of the Lake White community,” director of the Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz said.
Friday morning, representatives from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, were at Lake White State Park to reveal the finished product of the new boater education center.
For assistant director of the Department of Natural Resources Mindy Bankey, it was a chance to come home. Bankey, who is from the area, called the lake “popular and important” to her as she grew up.
“Having the opportunity to come here and have recreation, but also community picnics, family reunions, swimming, fishing, you name it,” Bakery said. “ t was stuff that we thoroughly enjoyed, and we know the community enjoyed it as well.”
“I know as a community we appreciate all they (ODNR) has done for the lake,” Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “I’ll never forget the morning people started getting the call ‘Got to get your boats out of the lake; the lake is going dry.’ But the state stepped up, they did a great job, they didn’t stop working until they got it back to full force.”
“This lake is a focal point of our county,” Montgomery continued. “They do a boat parade every 4th of July. Three years ago, we had 24 boats, the next year they had 35, and last year we had over 50. So the lake is maybe being used more now than it ever has. You can’t go by and there’s not boats on the lake, and people are enjoying it and it’s a great thing.”
“It’s my honor to be here today to officially open the Lake White Boater Education Center,” director of the Department of Natural Resources Mary Mertz said. “This is a beautiful building. I am so impressed. I think it is fantastic and really adds to the community.”
Mertz said, being a history buff, her first idea was to restore the old boathouse at Lake White, but after engineering, looking and thoughtful thinking it could not be saved.
“We decided you deserve a brand new fabulous building here and something that would match the beauty and charm of the Lake White community,” Mertz said. “I’m so pleased we could do this here. This was our opportunity to reinvest and revitalize the area to secure the lake’s future, so our children and grandchildren will be able to experience the beauty for many years to come.”
Mertz said that a schedule was in the works for boater education courses, ODNR Paddler Instructor training, and more. Mertz said she hoped to get a kayak kiosk in, where people who do not own a kayak can rent one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.