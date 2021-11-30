WAVERLY— A pre-bid meeting before the demolition of the Greenbaum building was held on Monday attended by interested companies, Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton, and the Pike County Commissioners.
With demolition set for this Saturday, questions came in surrounding what the century-plus old building could become and what precautions would be needed.
Precaution will be needed especially due to the nearby and adjoining buildings of the Greenbaum. Kempton said village workers will be in attendance to ensure security, along with barriers.
Being inactive for decades and worsening in condition, Commissioner Tony Montgomery said the time had come and wanted this Saturday to be the date.
“We’ve been looking at this building for the last four to five years,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is stumble at the finish line.”
Due to asbestos in the building, demolition debris cannot be used as backfill. Instead, sand will serve that purpose.
Funding for the demolition comes through a variety of state and local sources. In total, $410,000 is the estimate for the work and the majority of that funding comes through a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development.
The remaining funds come from the following:
- $60,000 donation from the Recovery Council
- $35,000 from Pike County Commissioners
- $20,000 from the Pike Co Reutilization Corporation (land bank)
- $40,000 from the Village of Waverly
- $5,000 from Pike County Economic Development
The awarded company will be announced following the bid deadline on Thursday morning.
The building’s deteriorating status caused the road closure of State Route 220 between U.S. 23 and North Street earlier in November.
