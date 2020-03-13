A Waverly man has been arrested and is being held in the Ross County Jail on a robbery charge in Ross County.
According to Pike County Interim Sheriff James Nelson, Michael Blakeman also has an outstanding warrant from the Ohio Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
According to Nelson, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office began to receive multiple calls during the early morning hours of March 12 from the Strickland Road area concerning burglaries and thefts.
“Deputy Joshua Carver responded to the area,” the sheriff’s office states.
Upon arrival, Carver was reportedly informed that a male who is not from the area was walking along the roadway carrying multiple items.
“Deputy Carver made contact with the male who then fled on foot into the woods,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Deputy Carver pursued the male and informed dispatch he was in a foot pursuit.”
An additional deputy and an officer from the Piketon Police Department were then reportedly dispatched.
“The deputies and officers from the Piketon Police Department began a search for the suspect in the area for several hours but (he) was unable to be located.”
“At 9:51 a.m., the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a male was observed on a security camera attempting to break into a home on State Route 772,” according to Nelson. “Dispatch immediately notified all law enforcement within the area. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies, Piketon Police officers, and Probation officers all responded to the location.
“Deputy Carver was the first to arrive who located a forced open door to the home. Deputy Carver and Officer Frowine from the Piketon Police Department entered the home.”
Contact with the suspect, identified as Blakeman, was inside the home and was taken into custody, according to Nelson.
According to the sheriff’s office, Blakeman will be held on his warrants while the Pike County Sheriff’s Office completes its investigation, and charges will be sought and presented directly to a Pike County Grand Jury.
Nelson stated that his deputies and dispatch did an exceptional job and appreciates the assistance and teamwork by the Piketon Police Department and the Pike County Court Probation Department. Nelson also reported that the majority of the property taken from victims has been located and returned.
