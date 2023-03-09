Alisha Painter, aka Alisha Young, has been located in the Chillicothe area. She is safe and the family has been notified.
A citizen recognized her and contacted local law enforcement who confirmed her identity.
On February 27, 2023 the Piketon Police Department received a call about an abandoned vehicle parked at the Sunoco Gas Station on US 23 in Piketon. This vehicle was a Gold 2005 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate. The tag was run and returned to Ms. Painter.
The gas station was closed during this time, so the female was not able to enter the store at any point while parked in the lot. She does not come back onto the Sunoco parking lot after she leaves at any point thereafter.
Surveillance footage shows the vehicle pulling into the Sunoco parking lot on February 25, 2023 at 1:47 a.m. The vehicle parks at the edge of the parking lot. Around 04:30 a.m., that same morning, a female matching the description of Ms. Painter is seen exiting the vehicle, walking around the parking lot, and then walking in a South/Southeast direction out of the view of the camera.
Ms. Painter is known to change her hair color by wearing wigs and has dissociative identity disorder.
Pike County Prosecutor Mike Davis would like to thank everybody who shared her photos over the last several days. Without the assistance of the public, this may not have been possible.
Davis also would like to send thanks to all the local and state law enforcement/fire department agencies who assisted in this investigation and the search.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.