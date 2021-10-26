WAVERLY- George Wagner IV, one of four family members charged in the 2016 Rhoden Massacre, appeared before the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.
The motion hearing, taking place after a Sept. 13 hearing had to be rescheduled due to a lack of specially-certified court stenographer, saw multiple new motions introduced including one request to drop murder charges.
According to court documents filed last month, Wagner’s attorneys — John Parker and Richard Nash Jr. — say their client did not shoot or kill any of the eight members of the Rhoden family.
Efforts by the state to maintain the death penalty are not “fair,” as Wagner IV’s brother, Jake Wagner, has previously pled guilty in April.
“(T)he State insists on proceeding with this case a capital case unless and until Jake Wagner testifies for the State to its satisfaction,” the records read. “Thus, the State seeks to hold the death penalty over the head of George Wagner who did not kill anybody while it has struck a remarkable plea bargain with the actual killer of at least five victims who also shot a sixth victim.”
Cited in their request, the defense makes mention of the 2020 Ohio Attorney General Capital Crimes Report which characterizes the state’s capital punishment system has “grown increasingly time-consuming, costly and lethargic.”
The same report makes mention of Recommendation 17, which sets a principle that three pieces of evidence must be present for the death penalty to carry through:
- DNA or other biological evidence linking the defendant to the murder
- Video-recorded voluntary confession by the defendant
- Video recording that conclusively ties the defendant to the murder.
The defense claims, over the past five years of investigation, the state has not produced any evidence that the recommendation requires.
“Without at least one of the three types of evidence listed in Recommendation 17, this court must use its discretion and dismiss the death specifications in this case; further due to the recently disclosed evidence that George Washington
Wagner IV killed nobody and the fact State has given the actual killer of five victims a life plea deal then the court must dismiss Counts 1-8 (all counts concerning aggravated murder) in their entirety,” the document reads.
Jake Wagner’s pleaded guilty in exchange of testimony against Wagner IV and his father George “Billy” Wagner III. Angela Wagner, the mother, also pled guilty last month so charges of aggravated murder against her would be dropped.
Wagner IV’s 29 charges include eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and three counts of tampering with evidence among others.
These motions will be heard during the next hearing set for Wednesday, Dec. 22. His jury trial has been set for April 4, 2022.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
