PIKETON — Dec. 9, 2006 was a day of shock for Angie Montgomery, shock which later grew to anger.
That day she received a call from her father regarding her cousin and his wife-to-be. Now, more than 15 years later, answers continue to elude Montgomery and family regarding the event that transpired.
“I remember sitting down on the couch and going ‘Oh, my God. What did my dad just tell me?,” she said during a Friday interview.
“I never though, sitting on that couch over 15 years ago, that I’d be sitting here still wondering who did it.”
As the News Watchman reported in its Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2006 edition, Curtis Francis and Jennifer Burgette were found dead at their 124 Hopper Rd. Piketon home the previous Saturday.
Both had one gunshot wound and then Pike County Sheriff Larry D. Travis said his office was treating the case as a homicide.
Francis, 34, had been off-work following an injury at his logging job and had been enjoying his extra time with his fiancee, 30-year-old Burgette.
Montgomery was very close to Francis, someone she described as a lover of the outdoors and one to pull a few practical jokes.
Burgette was a great match for her cousin, Montgomery said, a partner who shared many of the same passions and hobbies like fishing and hunting.
“He was very proud of her and she tried to keep him in line,” she said, the couple making plans to have children.
In the years that have passed, Montgomery said updates to the case have been few and far between.
Her role has since grown to become a cold case advocate for both what has colloquially referred to as the Hopper Road Murders and several other unsolved murder cases in the county.
With her children now older, Montgomery used her extra time starting in 2014 to take on this role- taking on lengthy drives to pickup tips and sifting through public records.
In her quests she is joined by Valena French-Roberts. The duo both would like local law enforcement to engage the public for whatever information they might have on these murders.
“They’re not working the cases,” Montgomery believes. “If they are, they’re not telling us about it.”
Few updates have come since 2016, when weapons were found in a well on the property. Among those weapons was a 30-06 rifle, which is the arm believed to be used in the murders.
Discovered at the scene in 2006 was a .22 caliber rifle, but this weapon belonged to Francis- an avid hunter. Also left on his bedroom floor was Francis’s wallet with $300 remaining in it.
“It makes me think their sole purpose of going there was to kill,” Montgomery said of the murderers.
In their efforts to get answers in this cold case, Montgomery and French-Roberts have spoken with local and national media outlets- featured on “NBC News DATELINE” in January 2020.
Those with any information on the Hopper Road Murders or other Pike County cold cases are told to contact the group at their email pccoldcrimes@gmail.com.
