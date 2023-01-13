Billy Wagner pre-trial hearing set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor Bret Bevens Author email Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email George “Billy” Wagner, III Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The only remaining member of the Wagner who has not been tried will be in Pike County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.This will be Wagner’s first appearance in court since September of 2021 when his motion to remove the death penalty was denied.George W. “Billy” Wagner III is charged with 22 crimes all stemming from the killing of eight people in western Pike county in April of 2016.Billy’s son, Jake, and wife, Angela, both pleaded guilty to charges related to the deaths and are currently in jail. Jake is serving a life sentence and Angela is serving a sentence of 30 years.Billy’s other son, George Wagner IV, was convicted of 22 counts in November and sentenced to eight consecutive life terms on top of charges for gun specifications. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Billy Wagner Angela Criminal Law Law Crime Jake George W Count Court Pike County Charge Life Sentence Common Pleas Bret Bevens Author email Follow Bret Bevens Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Commissioners looking over EMS offers In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout Southern Ohio Taskforce serves several warrants Pedestrian Killed In Crash Diner 23 has new owners Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.