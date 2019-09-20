Noel’s Market, located at 300 W. 3rd Street, will officially close on Sunday, September 22, ending the store’s many decades of providing groceries and more to the people of Waverly and Pike County.
Along with his wife, Tilly, Abraham Wesley Barch ran the grocery, which came to be known as Barch’s Grocery, during the Great Depression, according to the couple’s great-granddaughter, Carma Baker, of Waverly.
“Abraham and his wife ran the store during the Great Depression and up until the late ‘50s,” Baker said. “My grandfather, Pearl Barch, and my grandmother, Freida, my grandfather’s brother, Charlie, and Abe and Tilly, they all ran the store.”
“In later years, my grandfather took over the store for my great-grandfather, and my great-grandfather had a store that was a dry goods across the street (from Barch’s Grocery) on the corner (and it) had nothing to do with Noel’s Market,” said Baker.
Pearl Barch ran the store for two years after he returned “from the war.”
“After my grandfather got a different job, then Grace Barch took it over from my grandfather and she ran it for a little while,” Baker said.
Charlie Noel became the owner of the store, now known as Noel’s Market, in 1962.
According to Pike County columnist and historian, Jim Henry, Noel had previously owned and operated a restaurant at the junction of U.S. 23 and State Route 104. When the restaurant was damaged in a fire, Noel rebuilt it as Noel’s Pee Pee Gas Station and Convenience Store, and later sold the building in order to focus on operating the W. 3rd Street store.
Noel’s father, Charles Noel, Sr. had operated a general store in Wakefield in the early 1900s. The store burned around 1970, according to Henry.
Charlie Noel, Jr. died on May 7, 2012, and Noel’s Market came under new ownership the same year.
“This is a Pike County landmark that’s getting ready to close,” said Talley Pratt, who works at Noel’s Market. “You could come in here and you could get anything. It was packed, almost to the ceiling things were packed ... It’s going to be grossly missed, especially in this part of town where people have to walk to the store. They can’t walk to Walmart or Kroger easily.”
“It will be sorely missed if it goes,” said Pratt, who is holding on to the possibility that someone will purchase the building and keep it going as a grocery store.
“The doors are closing on the 22nd,” she said. “It might actually close before that if we run out of stock.”
