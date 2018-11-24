The American Red Cross invites the public to participate in its newly-launched program, Java for G.I.s., which supports veterans. Through the Java for G.I.s program hosted by the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross, the public can donate canned coffee, bags of coffee, individual-serving coffee or k-cups for use by veterans in area veterans’ facilities.
The Red Cross Congressional Charter requires the organization to provide services to Armed Forces members, veterans and their families, according to a news release provided by Marita Salkowski, Regional Communications and Marketing director of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region American Red Cross.
The Red Cross Services to the Armed Forces (SAF) Department provides preparedness training, resiliency training and emergency communications services to veterans’ facilities and military hospitals, according to the American Red Cross news release.
“Java for G.I.s is a companion piece to the more substantive SAF services we provide,” said Andy Guidugli, Regional Services to the Armed Forces director.
“It’s a way for us to make personal connections with our veterans and show our appreciation over a simple cup of coffee — a small, but meaningful gesture,” Guidugli said. “As a veteran myself, I understand the importance of knowing that our service to the country hasn’t been forgotten.”
The American Red Cross will host hospitality sessions at VA facilities in the spring, the news release said. Volunteers will share fellowship with veterans at these events.
“This is my favorite aspect of this program,” said Stephanie Byrd, CEO of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Regional Red Cross.
“Red Cross volunteers, many of them who are veterans themselves will gather with vets for coffee and conversation,” Byrd said. “We’ll also invite high school students, giving them the opportunity to participate in meaningful public service experience.”
The public may drop off coffee donations at the following locations:
The Portsmouth Red Cross office, 1801 Robinson Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662
The Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter, 1314 Barnhart Road, Troy, Ohio, 45373
The Dayton Area Chapter, 370 West 1st Street, Dayton, Ohio, 45402
The Greater Cincinnati-Ohio River Valley Chapter, 2111 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45207
Coffee being collected now through the end of December will be delivered prior to December 25 to Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, the Cincinnati and Dayton Veterans Administration Hospitals, as well as to VA subsidiaries in Portsmouth and Springfield.
Special delivery dates of donated coffee will be released in December.
