On Monday, two individuals were charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, and possession of drug abuse instruments.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, on Monday at 3:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to White Oak Hill Road in reference to a vehicle partially obstructing the roadway.
Nelson indicated that Deputy Carver and Deputy Caruso located a white Ford E350 partially in the roadway.
"Upon running the tag on the vehicle it was found to be reported stolen from Highland County," Nelson stated. "One male and one female were located in the vehicle that had run out of gasoline. Rachel A. Franklin, age 27, of State Route 124, and Craig Martin Lowe, age 42, of State Route 124, were both placed in investigative custody while deputies investigated. Both Franklin and Lowe were charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments."
