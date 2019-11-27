Waverly Pack 100 Cub Scouts recently visited the Seal Township Fire Department in Piketon, learning safety tips to observe during the holiday season and throughout the year.
According to Stacy Tinney, one of the Tiger Den leaders for the Waverly Pack 100 Cub Scouts and wife of Michael Tinney, Cubmaster, Lions (kindergarten age), Tigers (first grade), Wolves (second grade), Bears (third grade), and Webelos (fourth grade) attended the event.
“We contacted Seal Township Fire Department in hopes of visiting with them and learning about some fire safety rules with the holidays coming up and the risks of house fires increasing,” said Tinney. “We visited them last spring, and they did such an amazing job with our kids that they couldn’t wait to go back! Fire Chief Scott Wickham used to be a Scout leader himself!”
Tinney said the firefighters eagerly volunteered an evening to lead the “eager Scouts”.
“They invited us into their station, where we started off with them making us pizzas in their ovens for dinner,” she said. “We then got to see many different kinds of equipment, such as Hovercraft, the fire trucks, and a rescue bucket pulley system. We also watched a video about fire safety in homes and how to get out safely.”
She said the young Scouts particularly enjoyed the opportunity to see firefighters dressed in full gear and doing demonstrations.
“They also let us do a simulation where the room was filled with smoke,” said Tinney. “The kids were guided out safely by two firemen and had to crawl along the floor. They loved that! We also practiced ‘Stop, Drop and Roll.’”
At the end of the visit, the youth paused for a group photo with Marshall, the fire department’s mascot, said Tinney.
“The kids had a wonderful time and the firefighters were extremely gracious to have us there,” she said. “All of the participating Scouts got their Jr. Firefighter cards. We plan to make this an annual event!”
