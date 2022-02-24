Life is all about choices, and sometimes there are difficult choices to be made.
That is the theme for the Piketon Musical Department’s latest production, “Tuck Everlasting”, based on a 1975 novel by Natalie Babbitt. Piketon’s production will be ushering in the first weekend of March with four different show times available.
Those show dates and times include Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and can be reserved by calling (740) 289-4117. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
“I started listening to the soundtrack of the show back in June and fell in love with the score and the story,” said Jesse Hablitzel. “It really felt like it was a good fit for our kids and has a really good message. Tuck Everlasting is a classic children’s novel that was turned into a musical. The main message behind the show is: ‘You don’t have to live forever; you just have to live’.”
According to Hablitzel, the story centers around the Tuck family, who live forever because they drink water from a certain spring. Other stories are woven into it, including a bad guy trying to monetize the spring and a young girl who discovers the Tuck family and their secret. She eventually has to make a choice.
“It’s a good show for us because it’s a good fit for the group of students we have. We have 10 seniors this year,” said Hablitzel. “We also have a lot of boys, and it is boy heavy. It has a lot of good solos for those boys who have been with us for a while.”
There are 33 cast members and 14 set crew members for this production in grades seven through 12. There will be a live orchestra, directed by Todd Peitz, Piketon’s band instructor. Shayna Taylor serves as the assistant director, while Chad Hablitzel is the technical director and acting coach.
Costumes have been a bit challenging, but the group has made it work.
“The show is set in the 1800s, and the story spans 120 years. We have to make it look like 1808 and then all the way up to 1945. That’s a wide range of costumes and lots of costume changes,” said Hablitzel. “We’ve never done a show in that time period since I’ve been directing. It is neat to explore with those different fashions of different times.”
Musically, there is a wide variety of songs for the audience to hear.
“It is not all sad, but it has sad songs as well as a carnival song, a bad guy song and others. The bad guy songs are the ones everybody will like the best. We do have one 5-year-old boy, Nolan Nance, who is doing a cameo part for a young boy. He was in Moana, so we asked him to come back. He’s my first musical grandbaby. I had both his parents in musical like 12 years ago. That’s been neat.”
Gracie Hablitzel has handled the choreography for the production, while maintaining her schedule as a full-time Shawnee State University student.
“The choreography has been really cool, because we got to do a lot of partnering and lifts, since we had so many guys. That was new for us and something you don’t usually get to do in a high school musical,” said Hablitzel. “The boys have really stepped up and the choreography has a really neat feel because you have different styles like an 1800s courtship dance.”
To hear the story, listen to the music and see the production unfold at the new Piketon High School auditorium, call (740) 289-4117 to reserve tickets or purchase tickets at the door prior to the show.
