Offering locally grown and produced food to help local youth is a win-win situation for all involved.
According to a press release received from the Pike County Farm Bureau, the organization has been very busy with projects and activities.
Recently, the Pike County Farm Bureau partnered with Jessie Rader owner of Poppin’ Jessie’s Kettle Corn of Beaver to offer their own exclusive flavor of Kettle Corn. The exclusive “Harvest Mix” Kettle Corn features classic, caramel, and vanilla flavors for an excellent mix of salty and sweet. This kettle corn is also made using popcorn from Corcoran Farms, which is located in Piketon.
“Harvest Mix” can be purchased from the Farm Bureau office that is located at 231 Broadway Street, Jackson, OH 45640 or Rural King in Waverly, Circleville, and Chillicothe! Each tub is $7 and a portion of the proceeds helps to fund the Pike County Farm Bureau Scholarship and youth fund!
The Pike County Farm Bureau is a membership based organization and invites anyone looking to support local youth and farmers to join. You do not have to be a farmer to become a member. The Pike County Farm Bureau also expressed special thanks to Wilber-Price Insurance Agency for their continued support and partnership. As an added bonus, members of the Farm Bureau could be eligible for a discount on their Nationwide Insurance polices.
For more information on how to become a member of the Pike County Farm Bureau, call the Farm Bureau office at 740-286-4598.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.