Julie Evans, office associate at OSU Extension Pike County, says the most impressive aspect of Pike County’s 4-H program is its “staying power” in a “fast-paced, technologically-fueled society.”
“4-H, with its tradition and work ethic, remains one of the most elite youth programs in our county. One doesn’t have to look far to realize its rich history,” said Evans. “I was recently searching information online through the Garnet Wilson (library) digital newspaper archives and found an interesting article from 1925; Pike County sent six 4-H youth to Ohio State for the 11th annual ‘Club Week’ competition. To imagine that 4-H has not just survived, but thrived, in Pike County for nearly 100 years is a testament to the program’s relevance.”
A century ago, society placed more of an emphasis on local farming and homemaking, said Evans, which, in turn, played a role in the local youth’s “learning needs.”
“While those particular needs have changed over time, 4-H has adapted and continues to evolve. For example, just within the past 10 years, 4-H recognizes the need to develop a child’s emotional and social well-being. New projects such as ‘Your Thoughts Matter’ and ‘Alcohol and Drug Abuse’ teach youth how to confront aspects of their lives that, in the past, may have been considered taboo. Projects such as ‘Pantry Panic’ and ‘Diversity: The Source of Our Strength’ instill in youth a better understanding of what it means to be in community with one another,” she continued.
“Scientifically speaking, we have seen STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programming explode onto the scene. One summer camp experience is devoted solely to exposing youth to STEM projects, and youth have responded to such a degree that the camp fills up almost immediately.”
Popular STEM projects within the past decade, says Evans, include “Robotics Master”, “Computers”, and “Science Fun with Physics.”
“These projects challenge our youth in their analytical thinking, with fantastic results,” said Evans. “The 4-H premise started as, and remains, that youth can ‘learn by doing’. This includes ALL youth, not just those living in an agricultural setting.”
According to Will Hammon, Pike AGNR agent, market and breeding animals make up the bulk of “ag-related” projects at the Pike County Fair.
“The past decade and probably past two decades have seen another generation removed from farm life, meaning that the kids taking the animal project did not live on a farm nor were they involved in breeding or birthing the project they brought to the fair. However, livestock projects still remain the bulk majority of the projects that are exhibited at the fair,” said Hammon. “This could be attributed to the growing show circuits that 4-Hers participate in in the off season.”
According to Hammon, the circuits “have allowed kids the opportunity to network with other showmen and breeders and keep the kids engaged with animal projects.”
“Additionally, over the past decade or two, there have been many small or hobby breeders getting involved in breeding show animals for their kids and other locals to exhibit. With the increasing price tag on show animals, many families have tried their hand at raising a small herd and reintroducing ’farm life’ to their families,” he said. “This has made many county fair livestock shows extremely competitive, and often times draw a large crowd on show day. ”
In the past decade, Pike County 4-H has seen an enrollment increase to include a membership of, on average, 800 youth. Of those youth, around 250 take non-livestock projects to the fair.
“There truly is something for everyone, but make no mistake, livestock projects possess much of the drawing power,” said Evans. “Last year alone, over 900 livestock projects were shown by nearly 550 youth at the Pike County Fair. With such involvement by our youth, one may contend that 4-H programming is the centerpiece of this annual gathering.”
Evans says Pike County “faces many challenges”.
“To pretend we are not affected socio-economically, or by the drug crisis, would be foolish and irresponsible,” she said. “So what are we to offer our youth? What hope can we provide? How can we connect them to a brighter future? I am not suggesting 4-H is the only way, but this program has shown itself to offer a place where any child can belong and grow. May it continue its tradition of excellence in our county for another 100 years.”
