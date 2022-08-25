ems

MedCare Ambulance Service notified the Pike County Commissioners Thursday that MedCare will end its service contract with Pike County in February 2023.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

The Pike County Commissioners heard from by phone chief operating officer of MedCare, Mike Perkins, Monday morning during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Perkins did not have good news for the panel. MedCare, which provides ambulance service for Pike County, gave the commissioner an 180-day notice until they end their service.

