The Pike County Commissioners heard from by phone chief operating officer of MedCare, Mike Perkins, Monday morning during their regularly scheduled meeting.
Perkins did not have good news for the panel. MedCare, which provides ambulance service for Pike County, gave the commissioner an 180-day notice until they end their service.
“I wanted to update you on some very important, significant changes that will be occurring,” Perkins said. “Over the last few weeks we have had a real deep dive trying to figure out each of the challenges EMS agencies are running up against.”
Perkins said they were looking to see which centers are having the biggest impact on MedCare and “unfortunately Pike is one of those. We are hemorrhaging red on the income statement, much of that has to do with the shifts in the payer mix.”
Perkins said a lot of individuals are switching to Medicaid and going to self-pay. Perkins also cited supply chain delays and the difficulty in finding and retaining employees and said everything has to be deducted with the total reimbursements that MedCare is receiving.
“How can we provide that service in a high performing, reliable, safe way but still get to a break even point?” Perkins said. “We’re in a position, right now, where we’re not able to figure that out.”
“Of course you know this puts us in a not ideal situation,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said. “At this point, we don’t really have a back-up, other than to put this thing back out to bid or something like that. I think for the county to step back up with an EMS service would almost be an impossibility. We have no equipment, no levy, no personnel, nothing.”
Perkins said that MedCare and its employees have done, to the best of their abilities, to provide a high-performing, safe, reliable service to the citizens of Pike County.
“Unfortunately as a not-for-profit we can’t subsidize a 9-1-1 service,” Perkins said. “We can’t do that.”
Perkins said he would get with the finance department to get an exact figure, from a loss perspective, but he estimated it to be “a million (dollars) plus.”
Perkins offered any help MedCare could offer Pike County in the next 180 days to not see a disruption in service. Perkins did not take a new deal between the county and MedCare off the table, but he did say it would have to be at a break even point.
“So the bottom line is. If a company like MedCare, with all the affiliations you have and all the resources you have, and the economy is the scale you have, if you can’t make a go of it, Pike County can’t make a go of it,” commissioner Jerry Miller said.
Miller said he understands the numbers and while the men and women who worked for Pike EMS did an outstanding job, that Pike EMS was not an expertise of the Pike County Board of Commissioner or any other entity within Pike County.
“That is why we sought partnership,” Miller continued. “It’s unfortunate because the business was pursued aggressively by MedCare and we were grateful for it and everything worked out fine until now, but if you’re in the hole, you’re in the hole. I can assure you if MedCare is in the hole, it’s too big of a hole for Pike County.”
Perkins said that what he is seeing there isn’t a county system in the area that is county funded outside of levy or some other revenue stream.
Montgomery called for a meeting with MedCare, Adena, and other options.
“It needs to be sooner rather than later,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery also said he doesn’t believe a levy would pass if brought before the voters after being told we had an EMS system that would work.
“In my opinion, I think that would fail drastically,” Montgomery said. “Our next option is leave our county without, which is also not an option. If the county has to fund it, we have to fund until we just go broke, and the state steps in and does what they do.”
“We did not pursue MedCare,” Miller said. “MedCare pursued Pike County once there was a hint we were open to discussing a partnership. MedCare is a non-profit. They are also a multi-million dollar entity with affiliations with Ohio Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Adena Health Systems.
If a multi-million dollar company like MedCare is being a non-profit and can’t make a profit, this illustrates why it is a financial burden and darn near impossibility for Pike County, with annual of less than $10 million, to fund a multi million dollar EMS service, which is why we took MedCare on their aggressive pursuit and offer a partnership.”
“We’re not done…at all,” Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.