COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French and representatives from the department's Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) are hosting a free “Welcome to Medicare” virtual town hall educational event on March 14 at 11 a.m. for Ohioans new to Medicare.

The virtual town hall kicks off OSHIIP's free in-person and virtual "Welcome to Medicare" statewide events that will run April through June. OSHIIP is the official Medicare educational and counseling program in Ohio.


